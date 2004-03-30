Anti-Podean Journal
A Contribution to the Critique of Politics, Culture and the Media
Tuesday, March 30, 2004
More bad news for Bush:
Japan has signaled that it may
stop funding U.S. debt
...
posted by rohan at
4:15 PM
|
<< Home
Selections
Antipodean Pain: The Psychopathology of Don Brash
Don Brash and the Politics of Equality in New Zealand
The Herald, Dogville and the Problem of the Gift
Negri and Hardt: Iraq and Empire
What's wrong with Indymedia Aotearoa?
RSS/Linking
Site Feed
Technorati
Politics and Criticism
Rethinking Marxism
Post Modern Culture/PMC
Althusser Archive
Red Critique
Journal of Aesthetics and Protest
New Left Review
Situationist International
Lacan.com
Fibreculture
Marxist.Org
Imprints
Christopher Hitchens Web
Monthly Review
Cultural Logic
Marxists Internet Archive
Labour Start
Bad Subjects
Transitions Online
New Zealand Links
Scoop News
IndyMedia Aotearoa
Colin James
The Jobs Letter
NZ Council of Trade Unions
Independent Business Weekly
PlaNet
NZ Art Monthly
Centre for Strategic Studies NZ
Keith Rankin, Political Economist
NZ Journal of Industrial Relations
Socialist Review
Communist Worker's Group NZ
Brian Easton
Susan St. John
NZ Weblogs
No Right Turn
Public Address
The Grey Shade
Chinashop
Fighting Talk
Just Left
Beautiful Monsters
Mike Beggs
Reading the Maps
Spanner
<
?
kiwi blogs
#
>
World Weblogs
LeftCenterLeft
No Fear of Freedom
Angry Bear
BlogsCanada
The Common Man
Socialism in an Age of Waiting
Le Blog de Polyscopique
Turning the Tide
Blogorrhoea
Urbanism
Historic Cities
Radical Urban Theory
Centre for Urban Policy Research
Urban Institute
New Urbanism
Dep't of Planning, Auckland
Feedback and Job Offers
Talk to Me
Previous Posts
A Government is only as good as...
It's a good thing, right?
Roger Kerr and contemporary Marxist theory
Auckland Public Transport
Iraq: One Year Later
If It's Global It's Bad
It's The Opportunity Cost, Asshole
NZ Reserve Bank: Back To Reality
When Small ‘c’ becomes Capital ‘P’
Antipodean Pain: The Psychopathology of Don Brash
Other Important Things
This work is licensed under a
Creative Commons License
<< Home